Dr. Lisa Bukaty, MD

Dermatology
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Bukaty, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Bukaty works at Kathleen P Hutton MD and Assocs in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Kathleen P Hutton MD and Assocs
    1441 Avocado Ave Ste 707, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 644-8556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Cellulitis
Genital Herpes
Jock Itch
Melanoma
Mole
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
Rash
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Sun-Damaged Skin
Venous Sclerotherapy
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 07, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Lisa Bukaty and her Assistant Carrie for years. I have had various skin treatments for basil cell and Moh's surgery in the past for squamous cell removal. All went well and I felt 100% comfortable. I had a recent diagnosis of Melanoma. It initially looked harmless like a normal aging spot. Thankfully, Dr. Bukaty did a biopsy, discovered Melanoma, it was early stage, cut it out two weeks later, sowed me up and removed the stitches today. The pathology report showed all cancer is gone. The entire process was 100% professional. They are great people to work with and they make you feel very comfortable with the care they provide. I view Lisa and Carrie not only as trusted doctors and medical professionals but as friends and I highly recommend them if you are in need of skin care. Mark
    Mark S — May 07, 2021
    About Dr. Lisa Bukaty, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437245867
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • University Of Ca Irvine College Med
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Bukaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bukaty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bukaty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bukaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bukaty works at Kathleen P Hutton MD and Assocs in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bukaty’s profile.

    Dr. Bukaty has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bukaty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukaty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukaty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

