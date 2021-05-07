Overview

Dr. Lisa Bukaty, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Bukaty works at Kathleen P Hutton MD and Assocs in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.