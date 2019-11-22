Overview

Dr. Lisa Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and UH Geauga Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Cleveland Shoulder Institute, Beachwood, OH in Chardon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.