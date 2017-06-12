Overview

Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Physicians Community Hospital Reconstructive Foot Surgery



Dr. Breuner works at Lisa M Breuner MD Inc in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.