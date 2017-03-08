Dr. Lisa Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Brand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Neal P Dixon MD A General Surgical2438 N Ponderosa Dr Ste C207, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 983-0233
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
As a medical research professional, I appreciated Dr Brand's thorough knowledge of the problem, her consummate skill as a surgeon, and willingness to answer any concerns or questions. My surgery went extremely well, without any complications, and recovery was much shorter than anticipated. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr Brand, period.
- General Surgery
- English
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- The Georgia Institute of Technology
- General Surgery
Dr. Brand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.