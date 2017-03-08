See All General Surgeons in Camarillo, CA
General Surgery
Dr. Lisa Brand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brand works at Camarillo General Surgery in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neal P Dixon MD A General Surgical
    2438 N Ponderosa Dr Ste C207, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 983-0233

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammogram Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fissures
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Limberg Flap Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Mar 08, 2017
    As a medical research professional, I appreciated Dr Brand's thorough knowledge of the problem, her consummate skill as a surgeon, and willingness to answer any concerns or questions. My surgery went extremely well, without any complications, and recovery was much shorter than anticipated. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr Brand, period.
    Oxnard, CA — Mar 08, 2017
    General Surgery
    English
    1104178193
    Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
    Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
    Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    The Georgia Institute of Technology
    General Surgery
    Dr. Lisa Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brand works at Camarillo General Surgery in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brand’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

