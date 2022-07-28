Overview

Dr. Lisa Bozik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Bozik works at St. Joseph's/Candler Primary Care - Islands in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.