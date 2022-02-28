See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Lisa Boyd, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lisa Boyd, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Boyd, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Boyd works at The Woodlands Eating Disorders Center, PLLC in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    L Boyd, MD
    4840 W Panther Creek Dr Ste 212, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 299-6938

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Boyd?

Feb 28, 2022
She cares and listens maybe that why she’s late at times. She doesn’t rush people so I for one am grateful. My son see her and she’s always been attentive.
Lizz — Feb 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lisa Boyd, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Boyd, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boyd to family and friends

Dr. Boyd's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Boyd

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Boyd, MD.

About Dr. Lisa Boyd, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306025218
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Austin Psychiatric Residency Program
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lisa Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boyd works at The Woodlands Eating Disorders Center, PLLC in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Boyd’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Lisa Boyd, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.