Dr. Lisa Borkowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Borkowski works at Ohio Eye Associates in Mansfield, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH, Lancaster, OH, Zanesville, OH, Mount Vernon, OH, Chillicothe, OH and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.