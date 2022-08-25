See All Ophthalmologists in Mansfield, OH
Dr. Lisa Borkowski, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Borkowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Borkowski works at Ohio Eye Associates in Mansfield, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH, Lancaster, OH, Zanesville, OH, Mount Vernon, OH, Chillicothe, OH and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mansfield Office
    466 S Trimble Rd, Mansfield, OH 44906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 339-8500
  2. 2
    East Office
    150 Taylor Station Rd Ste 250, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 339-8500
  3. 3
    Lancaster Office
    618 Pleasantville Rd Ste 302, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 339-8500
  4. 4
    Zanesville Office
    2935 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 339-8500
  5. 5
    Mt Vernon Office
    1355 Yauger Rd, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 339-8500
  6. 6
    Chillicothe Office
    159 E 2nd St, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 339-8500
  7. 7
    Arena Office
    262 Neil Ave Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 339-8500
  8. 8
    Midwest Retina Inc.
    6655 Post Rd Ste A, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 339-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 25, 2022
    She is so knowledgeable professional and makes you feel so comfortable
    — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Borkowski, MD

    Ophthalmology
    28 years of experience
    English
    1033104435
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Univ
    • Northwestern Mcgaw
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Borkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borkowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borkowski has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Borkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borkowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

