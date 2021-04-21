Dr. Lisa Bootstaylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bootstaylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Bootstaylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Bootstaylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Bootstaylor works at
Locations
Conyers1501 Milstead Rd NE Ste 100, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 787-7311
Atlanta APC Plastic Surgery550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1480, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 240-2804
Atlanta APC Plastic Surgery3400 Old Milton Pkwy Bldg 390, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 240-2804Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional atmosphere, very knowledgeable staff who guided me through the process throughly answering all my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Lisa Bootstaylor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932211000
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bootstaylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bootstaylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bootstaylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bootstaylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bootstaylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bootstaylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bootstaylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.