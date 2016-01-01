See All Hematologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Lisa Boggio, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lisa Boggio, MD

Hematology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Boggio, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Boggio works at Rush Pediatric Specialty Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plasmapheresis and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Luis Porrata, MD
Dr. Luis Porrata, MD
8 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Francis Buadi, MD
Dr. Francis Buadi, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Martha Lacy, MD
Dr. Martha Lacy, MD
10 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush University Subspecialty Care
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 710, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-3034
  2. 2
    Pediatric Specialty Care - Hoffman Estates-rush University Medical Center
    1800 McDonough Rd Ste 203, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-3034
  3. 3
    Rush Copley Medical Sports Medicine - Aurora
    2020 Ogden Ave Ste 400, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 352-7874
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plasmapheresis
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Plasmapheresis
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boggio?

    Photo: Dr. Lisa Boggio, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Boggio, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boggio to family and friends

    Dr. Boggio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boggio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Boggio, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Boggio, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336116151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boggio has seen patients for Plasmapheresis and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boggio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Boggio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boggio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Boggio, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.