Overview

Dr. Lisa Bodon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Bodon works at VALLEY UROLOGY in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA and Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.