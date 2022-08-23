See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Lisa Bodon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (72)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Bodon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Bodon works at VALLEY UROLOGY in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA and Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Urology
    72650 Fred Waring Dr Ste 104, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-1133
  2. 2
    Las Palmas Obgyn Inc
    72027 Highway 111 Ste A, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 323-9309
  3. 3
    Las Palmas Obstetrics/Gyncology
    555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 2W201, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 323-9309
  4. 4
    Ucr Palm Springs - El Mirador Practice
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E425, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 778-1011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Bodon is a very caring and knowledgeable doctor when it comes to menopause. I have been struggling with symptoms and she listened and was able to reassure me that most symptoms can be treated with HRT. I felt respected and understood. She has been great!
    — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Bodon, MD
    About Dr. Lisa Bodon, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063619013
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple Univ Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Bodon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bodon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bodon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bodon has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

