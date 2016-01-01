See All Gastroenterologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Lisa Boardman, MD

Gastroenterology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lisa Boardman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Boardman works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients.

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Screening Colonoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Manometry Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon

About Dr. Lisa Boardman, MD

  Gastroenterology
  30 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  English
  Female
  1366414559
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Of Fl College Of Med
  WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  Gastroenterology
  Mayo Clinic - Rochester

