Dr. Lisa Blackwood, MD

Dermatology
5 (204)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Blackwood, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La.

Dr. Blackwood works at Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood
    3455 S Yarrow St, Lakewood, CO 80227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 989-5231
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Center for Advanced Dermatology Arvada
    7950 Kipling St Ste 102, Arvada, CO 80005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 424-6248

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 205 ratings
    Patient Ratings (205)
    5 Star
    (189)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Long wait before being called and long wait while undressed in chilly room. Other than that it was a pleasant visit.
    — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Blackwood, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760749683
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University, Boston, Ma
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Blackwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blackwood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blackwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    205 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

