Dr. Lisa Blackwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Blackwood, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La.
Dr. Blackwood works at
Locations
Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood3455 S Yarrow St, Lakewood, CO 80227 Directions (303) 989-5231Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Center for Advanced Dermatology Arvada7950 Kipling St Ste 102, Arvada, CO 80005 Directions (303) 424-6248
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Long wait before being called and long wait while undressed in chilly room. Other than that it was a pleasant visit.
About Dr. Lisa Blackwood, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La
- Tufts University, Boston, Ma
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackwood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackwood accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackwood works at
205 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackwood.
