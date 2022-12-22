Overview

Dr. Lisa Blackwood, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La.



Dr. Blackwood works at Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.