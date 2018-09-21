Dr. Lisa Blackburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Blackburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Blackburn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Va School Of Med Health Sys Charlottesville Va 22908.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1101 Kings Hwy N Ste 208, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Best psychiatrist out there , TRULY cares and takes time with each patient. Listens, picks up on things and is very insightful and empathetic. Easy to talk to. I’ve been to 3 others I’d NEVER return after meeting this doctor . Been with her over 5 years.
About Dr. Lisa Blackburn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538127345
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va School Of Med Health Sys Charlottesville Va 22908
