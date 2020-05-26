Overview

Dr. Lisa Black, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Black works at La Vie Family Practice in Houma, LA with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.