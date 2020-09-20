Overview

Dr. Lisa Bennett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Bennett works at Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates in Denver, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.