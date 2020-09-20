Dr. Lisa Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Bennett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
South Office950 E Harvard Ave Ste 550, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 778-6527
Anya Enriquez MD Dermatology Pllc4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 460, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 388-7265
Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates PC500 E Hampden Ave Ste 204, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 778-6527Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
Dr. Bennett, listens to her patient and is detail oriented. She saved my life my arm and my hand after 2 other Surgeons had given up. Thank you.
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1932423688
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
