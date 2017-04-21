Dr. Lisa Benest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Benest, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Benest, MD is a Dermatologist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1624 W Olive Ave Ste B, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 729-9149
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benest is very knowledgeable. I never felt like she was rushing me. She asked a lot of questions regarding my concerns and through our conversation was able to recommend additional supplements. I liked her holistic approach.
About Dr. Lisa Benest, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104898238
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
