Overview

Dr. Lisa Benest, MD is a Dermatologist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.