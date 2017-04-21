See All Dermatologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Lisa Benest, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lisa Benest, MD

Dermatology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Benest, MD is a Dermatologist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD
Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD
10 (721)
View Profile
Dr. Martin Kay, MD
Dr. Martin Kay, MD
10 (41)
View Profile
Dr. Chad Heng, MD
Dr. Chad Heng, MD
10 (23)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1624 W Olive Ave Ste B, Burbank, CA 91506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 729-9149

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Benest?

    Apr 21, 2017
    Dr. Benest is very knowledgeable. I never felt like she was rushing me. She asked a lot of questions regarding my concerns and through our conversation was able to recommend additional supplements. I liked her holistic approach.
    AW in Glendale, CA — Apr 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Benest, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Benest, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Benest to family and friends

    Dr. Benest's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Benest

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Benest, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Benest, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104898238
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Benest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benest has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benest accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Benest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benest has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Benest. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Benest, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.