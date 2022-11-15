See All General Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Lisa Bellin, MD

Breast Surgery
4.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Bellin, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Bellin works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas West Breast Surgery in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas West Thoracic Surgery
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 530, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 222-1260
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Franklin
    3301 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 101, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 814-7800
  3. 3
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown Endocrinology
    2004 Hayes St Ste 140, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-5887
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammogram Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Bellin?

    Nov 15, 2022
    Very professional very caring and made sure I understood all options available to me.The office as a whole made you feel taken care of.
    Dorothy Jones — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Bellin, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497739817
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Bellin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

