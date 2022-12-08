Dr. Beisel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Beisel, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Beisel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Locations
- 1 3624 N Hills Dr Bldg D, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 773-0474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Our appointments are always pleasant. I brought up several concerns regarding my medication, and she got straight to the point. She also shows caution when advising new or different medications instead of giving me a sales pitch, as I've previously experienced with other medical professionals. Regarding my mental health, I'm grateful she has a gradual approach instead of medicating me to oblivion. I plan on seeing her for he foreseeable future.
About Dr. Lisa Beisel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1619906062
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
