Dr. Lisa Barron, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Barron, MD is a Dermatologist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Barron works at
Locations
-
1
Novi Dermatology44000 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 103, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 946-4787Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barron is the most thorough dermatologist I have ever been to. She is always pleasant along with her staff. She listens carefully to what you say. I highly recommend her as a doctor.
About Dr. Lisa Barron, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
