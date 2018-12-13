Overview

Dr. Lisa Barron, MD is a Dermatologist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Barron works at Novi Dermatology in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Jock Itch, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.