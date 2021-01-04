Overview

Dr. Lisa Barna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Barna works at SMG Newton Primary Care in Newton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.