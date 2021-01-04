Dr. Lisa Barna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Barna, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Barna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Barna works at
Locations
-
1
SMG Newton Primary Care29 Crafts St Ste 370, Newton, MA 02458 Directions (617) 272-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barna?
Dr. Barna is simply wonderful! Extremely knowledgeable and kind at the same time. Trust her completely.
About Dr. Lisa Barna, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1730379835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barna works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.