Overview

Dr. Lisa Barisciano, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Barisciano works at Lisa Barisciano MD in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.