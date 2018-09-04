Overview

Dr. Lisa Banchik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Banchik works at Neurology Centers Of Palm Beach in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

