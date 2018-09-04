Dr. Lisa Banchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Banchik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Banchik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Neurology Centers of Palm Beach5458 Town Center Rd Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 392-2950
Great Dr.!! I never had a problem getting an appointment and she goes over everything with you and addresses all your concerns. I HIGHLY recommend her. Staff is nice too. They have massage therapists there.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Banchik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banchik has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banchik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Banchik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banchik.
