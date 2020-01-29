Dr. Lisa Balduf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balduf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Balduf, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Balduf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Balduf works at
Locations
-
1
New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants Ltd.4901 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 842-8171
- 2 2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 253-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balduf?
Dr Balduf did an open repair of my inguinal hernia under general anesthesia. The entire surgical team was excellent. Aside from her skill, Dr Balduf has a wonderful personality. She is friendly and outgoing with a good sense of humor, seems to love her work. She gave detailed answers to my questions about resuming a number of activities, gave a clear discussion of options (open versus minimally invasive surgery), and told me what I could expect. The anesthiologist, Dr O'Neal, spent more time with me just before surgery than I expected and involved me in the deciding the type of anesthesia. I was discharged less than 2 hours after the end of surgery, have had no complications, and pain was easy to manage. I would not hesitate having surgery at Rust Hospital again: it functions very well.
About Dr. Lisa Balduf, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700817434
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balduf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balduf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balduf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balduf works at
Dr. Balduf has seen patients for Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balduf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balduf speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Balduf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balduf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balduf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balduf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.