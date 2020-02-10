See All General Dentists in Bloomington, IN
Dentistry
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lisa Baker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bloomington, IN. 

Dr. Baker works at Don Baker DDS in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baker Family Dentistry PC
    Baker Family Dentistry PC
4217 E 3rd St, Bloomington, IN 47401
(812) 558-0311
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 10, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Baker three times in the past year, and each time I have been pleased with the attentiveness Dr. Baker and her staff give their clients, starting right at the entrance with the very friendly and helpful receptionist. For the first time ever I was able to have surface cavities filled without the use of pain numbing shots and without pain. Dr. Baker and her assistants have explained what I would feel and allowed me to test it out for just a second first to be sure I was ok with it. They walked me through each step they would be doing ahead of time so I didn't have to be surprised by anything, which I greatly appreciated. As most of the time, I have been in a room with multiple chairs and patients, I have been very impressed with how respectful and efficient Dr. Baker and her team are with each patient.
    About Dr. Lisa Baker, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083724058
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Baker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

