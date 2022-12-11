Overview

Dr. Lisa Babashoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Babashoff works at GENERAL SURGERY MEDICAL GROUP in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA and Ojai, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.