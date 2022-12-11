Dr. Babashoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Babashoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Babashoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Babashoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
General Surgery Medical Group of Ventura County1700 N Rose Ave Ste 430, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 485-8722MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
General Surgery Medical Group168 N Brent St Ste 506, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 653-6580
-
3
General Surgery Medical Group117 Pirie Rd Ste E, Ojai, CA 93023 Directions (805) 485-8722
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babashoff?
Colonoscopy Surgery
About Dr. Lisa Babashoff, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568465649
Education & Certifications
- 2000
- UCSF Fresno
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babashoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babashoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babashoff works at
Dr. Babashoff has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babashoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Babashoff speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Babashoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babashoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babashoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babashoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.