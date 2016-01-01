Dr. Lisa Avery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Avery, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Avery, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Umkc School Of Nursing|University Of Missouri - Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Avery works at
Locations
Priority Care Pediatrics, LLC9405 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Avery, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1912179672
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine|University of Missouri School of Medicine
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- Saint Louis University
- Umkc School Of Nursing|University Of Missouri - Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery.
