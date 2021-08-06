Dr. Lisa Angelici, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Angelici, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Angelici, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Lisa Angelici Orthodontics18426 Brookhurst St Ste 103, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 769-9629
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Angelici is the best Orthodontist EVER! She cares so much about her patients and people in general. I love, love, love my new smile! I used to have very crowded and crooked teeth. Dr. Angelici did an amazing job! I am so happy that I can now smile with confidence.
About Dr. Lisa Angelici, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003915810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelici has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelici accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Angelici using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Angelici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelici works at
Dr. Angelici speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelici.
