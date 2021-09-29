Dr. Lisa Andersson-Zetye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersson-Zetye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Andersson-Zetye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Andersson-Zetye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Midwifery Obstetrics and Gynecology - South Pavilion80 68th St SE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I don't understand the low ratings. Dr Andersson has always been so kind and always takes the time to listen to issues and makes sure that I understand. I'd give her a 10 if possible. So sad she is retiring this year.
About Dr. Lisa Andersson-Zetye, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013023456
Education & Certifications
- Blodgett Memorial Med Center|Spectrum Health - Blodgett Campus (GME)
- Blodgett Meml - St Mary's Hosp|Blodgett Meml St Mary's Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Andersson-Zetye works at
