Overview

Dr. Lisa Andersson-Zetye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital.



Dr. Andersson-Zetye works at SHMG Midwifery Obstetrics and Gynecology - South Pavilion in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.