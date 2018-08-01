Overview

Dr. Lisa Allen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pennington, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.



Dr. Allen works at Capital Health Surgical Group in Pennington, NJ with other offices in Newtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.