Overview

Dr. Lisa Abbott, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Humboldt General Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Plumas District Hospital and Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abbott works at Northern Nevada Endocrinology in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Hypoparathyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.