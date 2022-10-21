Dr. Lisa Abaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Abaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Abaid, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Abaid works at
John V Brown MD351 Hospital Rd Ste 507, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 642-1361
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Dr. Abaid has a wonderful bedside manner AND she is an excellent surgeon. I highly recommend her.
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of North Carolina
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Dr. Abaid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abaid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Abaid works at
Dr. Abaid has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abaid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Abaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abaid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.