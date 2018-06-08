Dr. Lisa Abadeer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abadeer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Abadeer, DDS
Dr. Lisa Abadeer, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Minneapolis, MN.
Dentistry for Children and Adolescents7373 France Ave S Ste 402, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 204-7004
- Children's Hospitals and Clinics Of Mn
- Delta Dental
- HealthPartners
We worked with a couple other pediatric dentists before finding Dr. Lisa. She is great! So good with the kids, not overly aggressive with treatment and very trustworthy. I HIGHLY recommend her.
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
- 1992763874
Dr. Abadeer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abadeer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abadeer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abadeer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abadeer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abadeer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.