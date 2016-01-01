Overview

Dr. Lis Stark, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Stark works at Hand and Orthopedic Center of Southern California in Downey, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA, Arcadia, CA, City of Industry, CA and West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.