See All Neurologists in High Point, NC
Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD

Neurology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Tonuzi works at Cornerstone Neurology in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Ladonna Cook, FNP
Ladonna Cook, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Stephen Cockburn, MD
Dr. Stephen Cockburn, MD
8 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Leanne Willis, MD
Dr. Leanne Willis, MD
8 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wfhn Neurology - Westchester
    1814 Westchester Dr Ste 401, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 802-2083

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tonuzi?

    Mar 24, 2021
    Kind, knowlegable, thorough, caring and with tremendous expertise. The best neurologist/neurophysiologist I have ever seen.
    DBGriffin — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tonuzi to family and friends

    Dr. Tonuzi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tonuzi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD.

    About Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386660066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonuzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tonuzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tonuzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tonuzi works at Cornerstone Neurology in High Point, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tonuzi’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonuzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonuzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonuzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonuzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.