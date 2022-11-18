Dr. Lirim Krveshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krveshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lirim Krveshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Lirim Krveshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Danville, IN. They graduated from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Des Moines, IA and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Krveshi works at
Locations
-
1
Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine112 Hospital Ln Ste 303, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krveshi, is one of the best Pulmonary Doctors in my eyes. After many many doctors and miss diagnosis. I was seriously about to give up and just learn to live the best I could with each breath. Dr. Krveshi took me under his wing, got my diagnosis correct, and started me on Nucala injection. I am breathing better now than I have in years. Dr. Krveshi takes the time to listen, eliminate possibilities until the problem is found and solved. I cannot thank him enough for giving my life back. After 9 months of Nucala I am still seeing results of improvement. When I first met Dr. Krveshi, he promised me he would get me breathing and he did not fail on that promise. He knew I was in distress and tired and gave me the biggest HUG and said I will get you breathing. What a Dr. What a Good Soul. What a Wonderful Human Being. thank you so much Doc.
About Dr. Lirim Krveshi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1255759536
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Des Moines, IA
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Danbury Hospital
