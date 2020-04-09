Dr. Liping Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liping Yao, MD
Overview
Dr. Liping Yao, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Med U and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Yao works at
Locations
Mainline Pain Mgmt/Acupuncture682 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 518-1800Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor! Not sure what I’d do without his help. He has helped me tremendously!
About Dr. Liping Yao, MD
- Pain Management
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Albany Med Center
- Shanghai Med U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yao speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
