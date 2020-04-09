See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Exton, PA
Dr. Liping Yao, MD

Pain Management
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Liping Yao, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Med U and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Yao works at Mainline Pain Mgmt/Acupuncture in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mainline Pain Mgmt/Acupuncture
    682 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 518-1800
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2020
    Great Doctor! Not sure what I’d do without his help. He has helped me tremendously!
    Mary Dawson — Apr 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Liping Yao, MD
    About Dr. Liping Yao, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1578511424
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Albany Med Center
    • Shanghai Med U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liping Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yao works at Mainline Pain Mgmt/Acupuncture in Exton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Yao’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

