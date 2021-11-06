Dr. Lipika McCauley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCauley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lipika McCauley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lipika McCauley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. McCauley works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Urologic Associates3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3600, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (623) 935-5522
-
2
Valley Urologic Associates18699 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 935-5522
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Meritain Health
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCauley?
Excellent Doctor with a great medical staff always doing their very best to accommodate patients, honored to be a patient here.
About Dr. Lipika McCauley, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861663049
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCauley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCauley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCauley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCauley works at
Dr. McCauley has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCauley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. McCauley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCauley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCauley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCauley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.