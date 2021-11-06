Overview

Dr. Lipika McCauley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. McCauley works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.