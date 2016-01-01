Dr. Lior Jankelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jankelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lior Jankelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lior Jankelson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
New York University Hospital Center560 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (347) 414-0187MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5555
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1902350671
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
