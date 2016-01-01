Overview

Dr. Lior Jankelson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Jankelson works at BELLEVUE HOSPITAL in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.