Dr. Lionel Handler, MD
Overview
Dr. Lionel Handler, MD is a dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. Dr. Handler completed a residency at Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus. He currently practices at Strimling Dermatology, Laser & Vein Institute. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Robert B. Strimling MD & Associates LLC10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 350, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 243-6400
Foot & Ankle Surgical Group Llp999 Adams Blvd Ste 104, Boulder City, NV 89005 Directions (702) 293-0393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Lionel Handler, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1013988260
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Clark University
Patient Satisfaction
