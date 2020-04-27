Dr. Bonini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lionel Bonini, MD
Overview
Dr. Lionel Bonini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Firenze, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia.
Dr. Bonini works at
Locations
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love this doctor. Kind, takes care of me. Used original machines to make testing 100% right. Called out so many wrong doings of pasted doctors.
About Dr. Lionel Bonini, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1487625034
Education & Certifications
- All Chldns Hospital University South Fla
- University Ariz Health Scis Center
- Orlando Regl Med Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Firenze, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonini works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.