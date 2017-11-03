Dr. Lionel Bercovitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bercovitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lionel Bercovitch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lionel Bercovitch, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with Mass Genl Hospital
Dr. Bercovitch works at
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-7959Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Aging Families and Caregivers Program Providence Ri110 Lockwood St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-7959
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bercovitch takes the time to answer questions, sees people quickly for urgent issues, seems to really care and know what he’s doing
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- 1962473314
- Mass Genl Hospital
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Winnipeg Genl Hospital
- University of Manitoba
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bercovitch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bercovitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bercovitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bercovitch works at
Dr. Bercovitch has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bercovitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bercovitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bercovitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bercovitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bercovitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.