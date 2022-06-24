Overview

Dr. Linwah Yip, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Upmc Altoona, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Yip works at University of Pittsburgh Physicians Department of Endocrine Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.