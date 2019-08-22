Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linus Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Linus Sun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbia Ophthalmology Consultants635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9535
- 2 1051 Riverside Dr Unit 87, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 543-6931
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
Saw Dr. Sun at Columbia's Harkness Eye Institute for a neuro-ophthalmology consultation. I've seen neuro-opths at Hopkins, Mayo Clinic, and I can say that my experience with Dr Sun was great! He did a very thorough exam and was friendly and willing to answer whatever questions I had. Would recommend to anyone seeking a neuro-ophthalmologist in the NYC area.
About Dr. Linus Sun, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1356594105
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.