Dr. Etherington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD
Overview
Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID.
Dr. Etherington works at
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 489-1900Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Womens Sp900 N Liberty St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment was. For pre surgery exam and discussion and details of my upcoming mastectomy procedure on right breast scheduled for 8/23/22
About Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1336309434
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
