Overview

Dr. Linquan Sun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Suchow Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Sun works at Licking Memorial Anesthesiology in Newark, OH with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.