Dr. Linqiu Zhou, MD
Overview
Dr. Linqiu Zhou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from First Military Medical University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Locations
Professional Pain Associates730 N Broad St Ste 100, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 202-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Doctor Zhou for at least ten years. Everyone in the office has been very friendly & helpful. Doctor Zhou is very respectful. He listens and explains all options. He has helped me with my back which has been doing well for years. He is now helping with a frozen shoulder which has improved greatly. I would recommend him to anyone who needs pain management.
About Dr. Linqiu Zhou, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932128717
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals|Hahnemann University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital|Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania|Zhujiang Hospital-First Military Medical University
- Zhujiang Hospital-First Military Medical University|Hahnemann University Hospital
- First Military Medical University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
