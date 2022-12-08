Overview

Dr. Linqiu Zhou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from First Military Medical University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Zhou works at Professional Pain Associates in Woodbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.