Dr. Panicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linoj Panicker, DO
Overview
Dr. Linoj Panicker, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Panicker works at
Locations
-
1
Specialty Gastro Center5340 N Federal Hwy Ste 110, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 428-2480
-
2
Specialty Gastro Center1500 N University Dr Ste 100, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 428-2480Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panicker?
About Dr. Linoj Panicker, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952714289
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panicker works at
Dr. Panicker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panicker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.