Dr. Lino Miele, MD
Dr. Lino Miele, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Mount Laurel715 Fellowship Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden2 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
I HAD THE BILATERAL MASECTOMY WITH THE D.I.EP. FLAP ON 11/30/2022 & I AM VERY HAPPY WITH MY RESULTS. IF YOU WANT A SURGEON THAT TAKES PRIDE IN HIS WORK, THEN DR. MIELE IS YOUR SURGEON. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM. I HAVE 3-6 MONTHS TO REALLY SEE MY RESULTS BUT I AM HAPPY WITH THE EARLY STAGE. I LOVE MY RESULTS!!
About Dr. Lino Miele, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477684710
- Brigham and Women's Hosp (Harvard Med Sch)|Upmc Med Education Program
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Lankenau Hospital Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
- Cooper University Hospital
