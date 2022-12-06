See All Plastic Surgeons in Mount Laurel, NJ
Dr. Lino Miele, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lino Miele, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Miele works at Cooper University Health Care in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Mount Laurel
    715 Fellowship Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden
    2 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Voorhees
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Breast Reduction

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 06, 2022
    I HAD THE BILATERAL MASECTOMY WITH THE D.I.EP. FLAP ON 11/30/2022 & I AM VERY HAPPY WITH MY RESULTS. IF YOU WANT A SURGEON THAT TAKES PRIDE IN HIS WORK, THEN DR. MIELE IS YOUR SURGEON. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM. I HAVE 3-6 MONTHS TO REALLY SEE MY RESULTS BUT I AM HAPPY WITH THE EARLY STAGE. I LOVE MY RESULTS!!
    Teresa Carmichael-Dodd — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Lino Miele, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1477684710
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hosp (Harvard Med Sch)|Upmc Med Education Program
    • Lankenau Medical Center
    • Lankenau Hospital Med Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    • General Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lino Miele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miele has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

