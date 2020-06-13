Overview

Dr. Lino Fernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 65 years of experience. They graduated from Havana University School Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Lino B. Fernandez, MD, and Associates, PA in South Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.