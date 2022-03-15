Dr. Lino Deguzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deguzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lino Deguzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lino Deguzman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Deguzman works at
Locations
Deguzman Medical Corp.1525 Superior Ave Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 727-1232
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our family's experience with Dr. DeGuzman and his staff has been wonderful. He addressed an urgent health situation and the result has been improving health and hope for the future. We are so grateful for his expertise and compassion!
About Dr. Lino Deguzman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- University Ill Med Center
- UMDNJ St Barnabas Med Center
- St Barnabas Med Center
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deguzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deguzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deguzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deguzman works at
Dr. Deguzman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deguzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deguzman speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Deguzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deguzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deguzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deguzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.